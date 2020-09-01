Goa's borders open for all, bars & restraunts can now be opened: Pramod Sawant

COVID-19 testing will not be mandatory for all those wishing to enter Goa from September 1 and the bars-restaurants can open although they will have to follow MHA guidelines, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. "From September 1, Unlock 4 has started, earlier testing was compulsory for those willing to enter Goa. But now it will not be mandatory, if someone is found symptomatic then the person can get tested in the state. There is also no restriction on inter-state movement of people, vehicles," Sawant told ANI here.

"Bars and restaurants can now be opened, although all SOPs and guidelines will have to be followed. Restaurants, marketplaces, everywhere else social distancing will have to be followed as per the MHA guidelines," he added. The Goa chief minister said that only those restrictions which have been imposed by the Centre for the fourth phase of Unlock will be applicable in Goa.

The Chief Minister also said that seven days of state mourning will be observed in Goa, and there will be no functions in view of the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. "Pranab Mukherjee will always be remembered, condolences to his family members from all the people of Goa. His contribution is in every field, be it politics, economics or others," Sawant said.

The government issued COVID-19 guidelines for Unlock-4, which will come into effect from today. The Centre has decided to open more activities outside the containment zones. (ANI)