Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa's borders open for all, bars & restraunts can now be opened: Pramod Sawant

COVID-19 testing will not be mandatory for all those wishing to enter Goa from September 1 and the bars-restaurants can open although they will have to follow MHA guidelines, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 01-09-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 03:00 IST
Goa's borders open for all, bars & restraunts can now be opened: Pramod Sawant
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant speaking to ANI in Panaji, Goa on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

COVID-19 testing will not be mandatory for all those wishing to enter Goa from September 1 and the bars-restaurants can open although they will have to follow MHA guidelines, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. "From September 1, Unlock 4 has started, earlier testing was compulsory for those willing to enter Goa. But now it will not be mandatory, if someone is found symptomatic then the person can get tested in the state. There is also no restriction on inter-state movement of people, vehicles," Sawant told ANI here.

"Bars and restaurants can now be opened, although all SOPs and guidelines will have to be followed. Restaurants, marketplaces, everywhere else social distancing will have to be followed as per the MHA guidelines," he added. The Goa chief minister said that only those restrictions which have been imposed by the Centre for the fourth phase of Unlock will be applicable in Goa.

The Chief Minister also said that seven days of state mourning will be observed in Goa, and there will be no functions in view of the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. "Pranab Mukherjee will always be remembered, condolences to his family members from all the people of Goa. His contribution is in every field, be it politics, economics or others," Sawant said.

The government issued COVID-19 guidelines for Unlock-4, which will come into effect from today. The Centre has decided to open more activities outside the containment zones. (ANI)

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Red Sox trade OF Pillar to Rockies

The Boston Red Sox traded outfielder Kevin Pillar and cash to the Colorado Rockies prior to Mondays trading deadline. The Rockies will send a player to be named and international slot money to Boston.Pillar, who was in his first season with...

Tennis-Zverev downs Anderson in battle of big servers

Germanys Alexander Zverev survived a tricky first-round test to beat 2017 finalist Kevin Anderson 7-62 5-7 6-3 7-5 in the U.S. Open on Monday.For the second straight event since the COVID-19 lockdown, world number seven Zverev was given a t...

Smoke from wildfire blackens prehistoric Greek city walls

Monuments at Greeces archaeological site of Mycenae have not been damaged by a wildfire that swept through the area, despite the blackening from smoke on the iconic entrance to the ancient citadel, Greeces culture minister said Monday. Four...

Cubs acquire OF Maybin from Tigers

The Chicago Cubs acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Detroit Tigers for infielder Zack Short prior to Mondays trading deadline. Maybin was batting .244 with one homer and two RBIs in 14 games in his first season with Detroit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020