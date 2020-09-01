Left Menu
Kerala: Air Intelligence Unit seizes 225.38 gms of gold

The Air Intelligence Unit in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram seized 225.38 grams of gold on Monday, informed the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 01-09-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 08:45 IST
Kerala: Air Intelligence Unit seizes 225.38 gms of gold
A visual of the seized gold. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Air Intelligence Unit in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram seized 225.38 grams of gold on Monday, informed the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi. As per the information, gold was concealed inside a trolley bag in the form of a foil. The gold is worth approximately Rs 11.11 lakhs in the market.

"Air Intelligence Unit in Thiruvananthapuram seized 225.38 grams of gold in foil form valued at Rs 11.11 lakhs. The gold was concealed inside a trolley bag," it said. Earlier on Thursday, the Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) in Palakkad seized over 3 kg of smuggled gold bars and ornaments worth Rs 1.70 crores and Rs 6 lakh in cash.

"3.644 Kg of smuggled gold bars/cut pieces/ornaments valued at Rs 1.70 crores and Rs 6 lakh of Indian currency by CPU in Palakkad," it said. (ANI)

