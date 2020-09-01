572 gm heroin seized, 2 arrested in Assam

572 gm heroin seized, 2 arrested in AssamPTI | Diphu | Updated: 01-09-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 09:05 IST
Two persons have beenarrested and 572 gm heroin seized from their possession inAssam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Tuesday
Acting on a tip-off, a team from Laharijan policeoutpost intercepted a mini truck on Monday and seized thedrugs concealed in a spare tyre of the vehicle, a policeofficer said
Two persons, identified as Saddam Hussain and KasemAli, were arrested, he added.
