Gujarat: 12 cops found involved in power theft

In an order issued on Monday night, Amreli District Superintendent of Police Nirlipt Rai said despite being part of a disciplined force, these police personnel "indulged in a criminal and illegal act", and asked them to vacate their quarters in two days. They include two assistant sub-inspectors, three head constables and seven constables serving in different wings of the police force like the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Anti-Corrption Bureau (ACB), Special Operations Group (SOG), city and taluka police and the mounted division.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-09-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 13:06 IST
Twelve police personnel, including two assistant sub-inspectors, in Gujarat's Amreli district have been asked to vacate their official quarters after they were found to be allegedly involved in power theft, officials said. In an order issued on Monday night, Amreli District Superintendent of Police Nirlipt Rai said despite being part of a disciplined force, these police personnel "indulged in a criminal and illegal act", and asked them to vacate their quarters in two days.

They include two assistant sub-inspectors, three head constables and seven constables serving in different wings of the police force like the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Anti-Corrption Bureau (ACB), Special Operations Group (SOG), city and taluka police and the mounted division. Rai further asked deputy superintendent of the police headquarters to take necessary action and get the quarters vacated, if these policemen fail to do so voluntarily.

The 12 police personnel were allotted quarters at the Police Line situated in the Amreli police headquarters. As per the order, a joint team comprising a sub- inspector of the police headquarters and officials of the Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd, a state-run power discom, unearthed power theft during an inspection at the Police Line on August 28.

"These 12 policemen were found to have tampered the electricity connection and power meter of their respective quarters. It was also found that some of them took illegal connection bypassing the meter," the order said. It further said it is not in public interest to keep them in the Police Line as their conduct may leave a negative impact on other staff and their family members.

