Ndabeni-Abrahams extends condolences on demise of ex-post office chairperson

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:55 IST
Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, has expressed condolences to the family of the late former South African Post Office Board chairperson Zibuse Comfort Ngidi.

Nigidi, who had an LLB degree, oversaw the Post Office during a time when the company supported the Independent Electoral Commission in verifying addresses on the voters' roll, thus ensuring that the institution would play a vital role in ensuring democracy in South Africa.

"As the Ministry, we would like to thank Ngidi for his substantial contribution towards the Post Office and the greater South African society. We would like to extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends and business partners. May his soul rest in peace," Ndabeni-Abrahams said on Tuesday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

