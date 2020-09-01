J&K: Security forces bust terror hideout in Poonch, arms seized

Security forces on Tuesday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, police said. The hideout was unearthed during a joint cordon and search operation by the police, Army and Border Security Force (BSF) at Kanetar top following a tip-off, a police officer said. He said the search operation was launched in the morning following reports of suspicious movement in the forest area. The recoveries included two Chinese pistols with five magazines and 50 rounds, five AK magazines with 270 rounds, two wireless sets, four Chinese grenades and a binocular, the officer said. However, he said no one was arrested in connection with the recovery during the operation which was still going on when last reports were received.