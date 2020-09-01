Left Menu
Swachhta Pakhwada gains greater importance during COVID-19: Gowda

Shri Gowda  said that the efforts of the entire Fertilizer Industry, dealers & traders will yield visible positive results in the country's endeavour for cleanliness. 

Updated: 01-09-2020 15:44 IST
Minister appreciated all the officers and employees of the Department for their efforts & extended best wishes to make the Swachhta Pakhwada a success. Image Credit: Twitter(@fertmin_india)

Union Department of Fertilizers is observing Swachhta Pakhwada from 1st - 15th September 2020. All PSUs and other Organizations under the Department are participating in the Swachhta Abhiyan in a big way.

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda said in a tweet that Swachhta Pakhwada has gained even greater importance this year in view of the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic.

Minister appreciated all the officers and employees of the Department for their efforts & extended best wishes to make the Swachhta Pakhwada a success.

Secretary (Fertilizers) Shri Chhabilendra Roul admistered Swachhata Pledge today. Senior officers of the Department took the Pledge.

(With Inputs from PIB)

