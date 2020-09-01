Maha: Worker dies of electrocution at textile factory

A 29-year-old worker died of electrocution at a textile factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 3 pm on Monday when Gamrasjabhai Hakmabhai went to clean a machine in the factory at Karivali Road, sub-inspector J P Jadhav of Bhoiwada police station said.

The victim got electrocuted as soon as he touched the machine and died on the spot, he said. On examining the machine, the power company found a leak in equipment, which may have caused the accident, the official said.

The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered as of now, he said, adding that further probe is underway..