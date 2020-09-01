Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAEA develops two new nanoparticles to generate nanosized radiopharmaceuticals

The two new nanocarriers – nanoparticles able to transport substances such as radiopharmaceuticals in a patient’s body to specific tumour sites – are expected to enter the last stages of preclinical studies this year.

IAEA | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:38 IST
IAEA develops two new nanoparticles to generate nanosized radiopharmaceuticals
The scientists experimented with different base structures, such as nanogels, proteins and inorganic nanoparticles, and different targeting agents, which can destroy various types of cancers.    Image Credit: ANI

Scientists working together through an IAEA Coordinated Research Project (CRP) have developed two new nanoparticles that hold promise for a new generation of nanosized radiopharmaceuticals, which could dramatically improve early detection and therapy of various forms of cancers.

Radiopharmaceuticals – medical drugs containing radioactive isotopes – have been successfully applied for decades to diagnose and treat cancer, and recent developments in nanomedicine and nanotechnology could make these drugs even more efficient and safer, offering new horizons for cancer therapy.

The two new nanocarriers – nanoparticles able to transport substances such as radiopharmaceuticals in a patient's body to specific tumour sites – are expected to enter the last stages of preclinical studies this year.

"Nanocarriers can integrate radiopharmaceuticals inside their structure, so that these are not easily accumulated in the unwanted organs of the patient on their way to tumour sites, thus avoiding unwanted side effects," said Amir Jalilian, an IAEA radiopharmaceuticals specialist. Because their surface contains molecules that are specific to tumours, they only bind to these cells – and let the radiopharmaceuticals release their radiation at the right place, he added.

Such "nano-radiopharmaceuticals" can be more stable in blood circulation due to the strong bond formed between the radiopharmaceuticals and their carriers and increase safety for the patient by decreasing exposure to healthy tissue.

The Coordinated Research Project, titled Nanosized Delivery Systems for Radiopharmaceuticals (F22064), involved scientists from 12 countries, who developed more than 40 new polymeric nanoparticles using chemical synthesis and/or radiation technology. The aim was to provide significant improvement in the delivery of therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals through the use of nanotechnology, for potential use in alleviating pain and suffering of patients globally. Radiation technology is one of the most effective and environment-friendly methods available to produce nano constructs.

The scientists experimented with different base structures, such as nanogels, proteins and inorganic nanoparticles, and different targeting agents, which can destroy various types of cancers.

"Nanoparticle radioactive probes in combination with polymeric nanomaterials have a realistic potential to be the next generation tumour-specific theranostic radiopharmaceuticals, which minimize or eliminate unwanted radioactivity accumulation in the healthy tissues, a problem associated with existing traditional nuclear medicine agents which is associated with almost all radiopharmaceuticals," said Jalilian.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Shanghai SIPG, Guangzhou Evergrande secure easy wins in CSL

Shanghai SIPG extended their unbeaten start to the 2020 Chinese Super League CSL campaign with a 4-1 win over Tianjin Teda while defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande won by the same scoreline in the eighth round of matches.Odil Akhmedov...

EU warns Hungary over selective use of virus border measures

The European Union warned Hungary that it cannot close its borders to all foreigners and allow only its own citizens back in as the Hungarian government introduced those new measures Tuesday in response to what it said was a second wave of ...

AITUC urges govt not to corporatise ordnance factories

The All India Trade Union Congress AITUC on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to corporatise the over two centuries old Indian ordnance factories. In a letter to Modi as well as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, AITUC ur...

Nearly 590 kg of ganja seized in Patna, five held

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has seized around 590 kg of ganja in Bihars Patna district and arrested five persons in this connection, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the central anti- narcotics agency interce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020