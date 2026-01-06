Left Menu

Europe's Winter Freeze: Chaos in Transport and Rising Fatalities

European transport networks, particularly in the Netherlands and France, are disrupted by a severe winter storm, with flights canceled and rail services halted. Freezing temperatures across Europe have led to chaotic conditions and tragically resulted in multiple fatalities, while snowy conditions persist in the UK and the Balkans.

Updated: 06-01-2026 18:07 IST
Europe found itself in the grip of severe winter weather on Tuesday, with snow and ice causing the cancellation of hundreds of flights in the Netherlands and leading to fatalities on French roads. Transport networks were in disarray, with domestic rail services in the Netherlands coming to a halt due to an IT outage.

Snow and plummeting temperatures caused havoc at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, where over 400 flights were canceled. Travelers, including Spaniard Javier Sepulveda, faced long waits as they tried to reach their destinations, exacerbating the chaos across Europe's transport hubs.

Temperatures in Germany and France dropped dramatically, causing snow-laden trees to fall and roads to become perilous. The UK and the Balkans also experienced harsh conditions, with warnings of continued snow and potential flooding. The severe weather has claimed lives, including a tragic accident in Sarajevo.

