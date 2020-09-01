Left Menu
Punjab: Five cops held for killing man in Batala dismissed

Five Punjab Police personnel who were among six arrested for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man have been dismissed from service, police said here on Tuesday.

PTI | Batala | Updated: 01-09-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 19:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five Punjab Police personnel who were among six arrested for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man have been dismissed from service, police said here on Tuesday. A weapon used in the crime has also been confiscated, Inspector General of Police (Border Range) SPS Parmar told PTI. "All five have been dismissed from service," he said.

Those dismissed were assistant sub-inspectors Baljit Singh and Ranjeet Singh, posted with the Amritsar traffic police; head constables Avtar Singh and Balkar Singh, posted as gunmen with a retired additional director general of police; and Surinder Singh, who was deployed in the chief minister's security. The five policemen and a Batala resident were arrested for killing the man following a road rage incident involving the deceased's relative. The incident took place on Sunday evening when the policemen in two vehicles were trying to overtake a car being driven by a woman excise inspector near Bhagwanpur village here.

When they could not get their way, the irate policemen, who were said to be drunk, later stopped the woman's car and started damaging it, police had said. The woman called her brother-in-law Gurmej Singh to the spot and heated verbal exchanges took place.

One of the policemen allegedly fired a shot with a 30-bore pistol which hit Gurmej, who succumbed to his injuries later. Gurmej was a kabaddi player and son of a former Akali sarpanch. A case under relevant provisions, including Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code; and the Arms Act was registered against the accused at the Kotli Surat Malhi police station.

