Record 3,331 COVID-19 cases in J'khand push tally to 41,769; 13 more die

Jharkhand registered its highest single-day spike of 3,331 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally in the state on Tuesday to 41,769, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 423 after 13 more people -- six in Jamshedpur and four in Ranchi -- succumbed to the infection, he said.

Jamshedpur also recorded the maximum number of new cases at 630, followed by Koderma at 310, Ranchi at 292, Seraikela at 227 and West Singhbhum at 210. Jharkhand currently has 14,176 active coronavirus cases, while 27,180 people have recovered from the disease.

As many as 1,63,113 sample tests were conducted across the state since Monday, the official added..