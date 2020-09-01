These are in complete disregard to agreed understandings: India on Chinese actions in Pangong Tso

Left Menu
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the Chinese side violated previously agreed understanding and engaged in "provocative military maneuvers" in the late night of August 29 and on August 30 in an attempt to change the status quo in the south bank area. "As stated yesterday by Indian Army, the Indian side responded to these provocative actions and took appropriate defensive measures along the LAC in order to safeguard our interests and defend the territorial integrity," he said in response to a media query on the issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:11 IST
India on Tuesday said China's fresh attempt to change the status quo in the south bank area of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh is in "complete disregard" to the understandings reached between the two countries. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the Chinese side violated previously agreed understanding and engaged in "provocative military maneuvers" in the late night of August 29 and on August 30 in an attempt to change the status quo in the south bank area.

"As stated yesterday by Indian Army, the Indian side responded to these provocative actions and took appropriate defensive measures along the LAC in order to safeguard our interests and defend the territorial integrity," he said in response to a media query on the issue. Srivastava said the Chinese troops again engaged in "provocative action" on Monday even as the ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation.

"Due to the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo," he said. The MEA spokesperson further said the actions and behaviour of the Chinese side since earlier this year along the LAC have been in "clear violation" of the bilateral agreements and protocols concluded between the two countries to ensure peace and tranquility on the border.

"Such actions are also in complete disregard to the understandings reached between the two foreign ministers as also the Special Representatives," he said. "We have taken up the matter of recent provocative and aggressive actions with the Chinese side through both diplomatic and military channels and have urged them to discipline and control their frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions," he added.

