Two inmates escape from Chamoli district prison in Uttarakhand

Two prisoners, one of them serving life imprisonment, escaped from the Chamoli district jail on Tuesday, officials said. They have been identified as Navin Chandra, who was serving life imprisonment after being convicted under the POCSO Act, and Deepak Rana, who was incarcerated there since March, Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh Chauhan said.

Patrolling has been stepped up along the borders of the district, and all police stations have been alerted following the incident, he said. The incident took place when prisoners were brought out of their cells to clean the jail premises, the SSP said.