AP records 10,368 fresh COVID-19 cases

Amaravati, Sep 1 (PTI): Maintaining its steady streak for the seventh consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,368 fresh cases of Covid-19, pushing its overall tally further up to 4.45 lakh on Tuesday. The states Covid-19 chart now showed 4,45,139 total cases, 3,39,876 recoveries and 4,053 deaths.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, 10,368 new positive cases were detected from 59,834 tests while 9,350 patients got cured and 84 more succumbed, the latest bulletin said. Government data revealed that between August 1 and 31, a total of 2,84,562 coronavirus cases were reported in AP, 2,53,912 patients had recovered and 2,562 died.

The number of active cases went up by 28,088 during the period. Last month, 17,10,339 samples were tested and the infection positivity rate increased from 7.46 per cent to 11.68 per cent.

Of the over one lakh active cases in the state now, 20,100 Covid-19 patients were being treated in hospitals (government and private), about 27,000 were in Covid Care Centres and the rest in home isolation, according to Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy. Of the patients in hospitals, 443 were on ventilator support and about 6,800 on oxygen support.

While districts like East and West Godavari were witnessing a high incidence of coronavirus cases, SPS Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor and Srikakulam were seeing a surge. "In fact, the surge is as high as 79 per cent in Prakasam district and 47 per cent in SPS Nellore.Anantapuramu, Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool and Vizianagaram districts are seeing a decline in cases," Jawahar Reddy noted.

The case doubling rate in the state was now 30 days, he said, but pointed out that it was 18 days in Prakasam and 20.6 days in SPS Nellore. "In the week from August 23 to 29, more than 72,000 cases were added in the state. Of these 44 per cent were in urban areas and 56 per cent in rural.

The reproductive rate, though, was just about 1.09 per cent and in 97 per cent of the cases reported, we could identify the source of infection," the Special Chief Secretary said. Meanwhile, the bulletin said East Godavari district crossed the 60,000 mark in total cases, the highest in the state.

It also has the highest number of 18,924 active cases followed by 10,732 in Prakasam.