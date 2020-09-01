Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP records 10,368 fresh COVID-19 cases

Last month, 17,10,339 samples were tested and the infection positivity rate increased from 7.46 per cent to 11.68 per cent. Of the over one lakh active cases in the state now, 20,100 Covid-19 patients were being treated in hospitals (government and private), about 27,000 were in Covid Care Centres and the rest in home isolation, according to Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:38 IST
AP records 10,368 fresh COVID-19 cases

Amaravati, Sep 1 (PTI): Maintaining its steady streak for the seventh consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,368 fresh cases of Covid-19, pushing its overall tally further up to 4.45 lakh on Tuesday. The states Covid-19 chart now showed 4,45,139 total cases, 3,39,876 recoveries and 4,053 deaths.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, 10,368 new positive cases were detected from 59,834 tests while 9,350 patients got cured and 84 more succumbed, the latest bulletin said. Government data revealed that between August 1 and 31, a total of 2,84,562 coronavirus cases were reported in AP, 2,53,912 patients had recovered and 2,562 died.

The number of active cases went up by 28,088 during the period. Last month, 17,10,339 samples were tested and the infection positivity rate increased from 7.46 per cent to 11.68 per cent.

Of the over one lakh active cases in the state now, 20,100 Covid-19 patients were being treated in hospitals (government and private), about 27,000 were in Covid Care Centres and the rest in home isolation, according to Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy. Of the patients in hospitals, 443 were on ventilator support and about 6,800 on oxygen support.

While districts like East and West Godavari were witnessing a high incidence of coronavirus cases, SPS Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor and Srikakulam were seeing a surge. "In fact, the surge is as high as 79 per cent in Prakasam district and 47 per cent in SPS Nellore.Anantapuramu, Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool and Vizianagaram districts are seeing a decline in cases," Jawahar Reddy noted.

The case doubling rate in the state was now 30 days, he said, but pointed out that it was 18 days in Prakasam and 20.6 days in SPS Nellore. "In the week from August 23 to 29, more than 72,000 cases were added in the state. Of these 44 per cent were in urban areas and 56 per cent in rural.

The reproductive rate, though, was just about 1.09 per cent and in 97 per cent of the cases reported, we could identify the source of infection," the Special Chief Secretary said. Meanwhile, the bulletin said East Godavari district crossed the 60,000 mark in total cases, the highest in the state.

It also has the highest number of 18,924 active cases followed by 10,732 in Prakasam.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Coal India to invest over 1.22 lakh crores on 500 projects by 2023-24: Pralhad Joshi

With an aim to achieve 1 billion tonnes BT coal production by the year 2023-24 and make the nation Aatmanirbhar in coal, National Miner Coal India Ltd CIL will invest over Rs 1.22 lakh crores on about 500 projects related to coal evacuation...

'Game of Thrones' creators to adapt Chinese sci-fi trilogy for Netflix

The creators of televisions Game of Thrones are to adapt a best selling Chinese science-fiction book trilogy for a Netflix series. Netflix said on Tuesday that the English-language adaptation will cover all three of the award-winning Chines...

Farmer found dead in UP

The body of a 55-year-old farmer, who was missing since Monday, was found in the fields in the Bhora Kalan area here on Tuesday, police said. Sukhpal was missing since Monday when he went to his irrigate his farm, they said.His body with in...

Barr sets restrictions on surveillance of candidates, aides

The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal office or their staff. The restrictions, announced by Attorney General William Barr in a pair of memo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020