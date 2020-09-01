Left Menu
Army seizes arms, ammunitions along LoC in J-K's Rampur

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:49 IST
Army recovered arms and ammunition (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A terrorist hideout was busted in the Rampur sector along the Line of Control (LoC) and huge quantities of arms and ammunition were seized during the search operation, said a senior army official on Tuesday. Five AK series rifles, 6 pistols, 23 grenades and over 1,200 rounds of ammunition were seized in the Rampur sector.

"On August 30, our troops along the LoC detected suspicious movement. Search parties were launched on August 31. After 7 hours of search on the same day, we recovered huge quantities of arms, and ammunition in the Rampur sector along the LoC," Virendra Vats, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 19th Division, Baramulla told ANI. "Five AK series rifles, 6 pistols, 23 grenades and more than 1200 rounds of ammunition recovered in Rampur sector along the LoC. Pakistan modus operandi is to dump weapons close to LoC, and send people across LoC and thereafter, they task Overground Workers (OGWs) to smuggle these weapons into Kashmir," he added.

Vats further said the Army has been successful in defeating Pakistani design and "impacts are felt as terrorists are unable to get advanced weapons now". (ANI)

