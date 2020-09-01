DDMA meeting to be held tomorrow, Unlock 4 guidelines on agenda
A meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be held on Wednesday in which the decision regarding the guidelines for Unlock 4 and resumption of Delhi Metro rail services will be taken.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:54 IST
A meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be held on Wednesday in which the decision regarding the guidelines for Unlock 4 and resumption of Delhi Metro rail services will be taken. Meanwhile, DDMA on Sunday extended the functioning of weekly markets on a trial basis till September 6 in the national capital, officials in the Delhi government said.
It further said that these weekly markets will function, "subject to strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and all instructions/ guidelines issued by Govt. of India and Govt. of NCT of Delhi from time to time to contain the spread of COVID-19." read the order. As per the order, these weekly markets were allowed to function on a trial basis earlier from August 24 to August 30, by the Delhi government.
The Delhi Metro on Saturday said that it will resume its services from September 7 in a calibrated manner in the wake of guidelines issued by Home Ministry under Unlock 4. (ANI)
