Maha: Woman held for pushing teen daughter into flesh trade

A 40-year-old woman from Mira Roadin Thane was arrested for allegedly pushing her teenagedaughter into prostitution, Navi Mumbai police said onTuesday

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravin Patil said thewoman was held after a decoy operation

"She was demanding Rs 1.20 lakh from a customer forher daughter. On August 28, a decoy was sent by police. Thewoman was arrested after she struck a deal and brought herdaughter to a designated hotel on Monday," he said.