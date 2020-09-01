Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence minister Rajnath to leave for Russia on Wednesday to attend SCO meet

Asked about the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Singh and Chinese defence minister Wei on the sidelines of the SCO event, officials said there is no such plan. The SCO defence ministers' meeting is taking place in the wake of fresh tension between India and China following Chinese army's unsuccessful attempts to change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:11 IST
Defence minister Rajnath to leave for Russia on Wednesday to attend SCO meet

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will leave for Russia on Wednesday to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which is taking place under the shadow of an escalating border row between India and China, two of the bloc's key members. Besides attending the SCO defence ministers' meeting on September 4, Singh will hold talks with Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu and several other top military officials with an aim to expedite implementation of a number of procurement programmes, officials said.

Singh will depart from Moscow on the evening of September 5, they said. Chinese Defence Minister Gen Wei Fenghe is also expected to attend the SCO meeting.

The defence minister's visit comes just days after India withdrew from a multilateral war game to be held in Russia, and expected to be attended by the Chinese and Pakistani troops. Asked about the possibility of a bilateral meeting between Singh and Chinese defence minister Wei on the sidelines of the SCO event, officials said there is no such plan.

The SCO defence ministers' meeting is taking place in the wake of fresh tension between India and China following Chinese army's unsuccessful attempts to change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh. The two sides have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks to end the border standoff which began on May 5. The fresh attempts by China to change the status quo in the Pangong lake area escalated the tension further.

Russia has already said that India and China should resolve the border dispute through talks and that a "constructive" relationship between the two countries was important for regional stability. It will be Singh's second visit to Moscow since June. He had represented India at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on June 24 that commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Russia has also invited External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to attend the SCO foreign ministers’ meeting on September 10. In his bilateral meeting with Russian Defence Minister Shoigu, Singh is likely to press for early supply of various weapons and spares to the Indian armed forces under defence contracts concluded earlier.

In the talks, both sides are expected to officially finalise a long-pending proposal to produce AK 203 rifles in India. Officials said Singh is also likely to request the Russian side to ensure timely delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems to India.

The delivery of the first batch of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to India is scheduled by the end of 2021. In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, notwithstanding warning from the Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.

Last year, India made the first tranche of payment of around USD 800 million to Russia for the missile systems. Officials said the SCO meeting is likely to deliberate on regional security scenarios and ways to deal with various threats and challenges.

The SCO, seen as a counterweight to NATO, has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations which accounts for almost 44 per cent of the world population stretching from the Arctic Ocean to the Indian Ocean and from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea. The aim of the SCO is to maintain peace, stability and security of the region. India and Pakistan became members of SCO in 2017.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Section of wall on old Amsterdam canal collapses

A section of wall and sidewalk on one of Amsterdams historic canals collapsed on Tuesday in a rare accident, but nobody was injured. The roughly 15 meter 50 foot section of wall on the Grimburgwal, near the citys central Dam square, abruptl...

Rolls-Royce says demand for luxury cars is recovering

The chief executive of Rolls-Royce said demand for his companys luxury cars is rebounding, helped by sales in Asia, and he is optimistic about the outlook for next year after the coronavirus pandemic hit consumer confidence and closed deale...

Coal India to invest over 1.22 lakh crores on 500 projects by 2023-24: Pralhad Joshi

With an aim to achieve 1 billion tonnes BT coal production by the year 2023-24 and make the nation Aatmanirbhar in coal, National Miner Coal India Ltd CIL will invest over Rs 1.22 lakh crores on about 500 projects related to coal evacuation...

'Game of Thrones' creators to adapt Chinese sci-fi trilogy for Netflix

The creators of televisions Game of Thrones are to adapt a best selling Chinese science-fiction book trilogy for a Netflix series. Netflix said on Tuesday that the English-language adaptation will cover all three of the award-winning Chines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020