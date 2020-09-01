89 more test COVID-19 positive in UP’s Muzaffarnagar; active cases now 720

Left Menu
Eighty-nine more people were confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 720, an official said. In neighbouring Shamli district, 52 more people were found positive for COVID-19, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said. The number of active coronavirus cases in the district has climbed to 300, she added.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 21:22 IST
Eighty-nine more people were confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 720, an official said. This is for the first time that the district has recorded 89 cases in a single day.

The fresh cases include five employees of the district post office, an employee of the city board and a policeman, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said. As many as 50 people also recovered from coronavirus, taking the total number of such patients to 1,453, she said.

The post office has been closed for two days after the cases were detected there, Superintendent of Post Offices, Muzaffarnagar division, Vir Singh said. In neighbouring Shamli district, 52 more people were found positive for COVID-19, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the district has climbed to 300, she added. A total of 36 patients also recovered from the infection, taking the number of such patients to 799 in the district, Kaur said..

