Trucker arrested for smuggling cattle in J-K; 23 bovines rescued

A trucker was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling cattle into the Valley, and 23 bovines were rescued, police said here. The vehicle was signalled to stop for checking at Tikri, but it sped away, they said, adding that a police party gave chase and intercepted the vehicle a little later.

During an inspection, 23 bovine animals were found loaded on it without any valid permission, the police added. The animals were rescued, and the driver, Mohd Arshad, was arrested, they added.

A case was registered at the Rehambal police station and further investigation is underway..