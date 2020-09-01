Left Menu
Secretary of Higher Education thanks states, NTA for smooth conduct of JEE

Secretary of Higher Education Amit Khare on Tuesday thanked the state governments and officials of the National Testing Agency for the smooth conduct of the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) Main on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:18 IST
Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Human Resource Development (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

In midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, JEE Main was conducted across India following all COVID-19 protocols today. Generally scheduled in April, the conduction of the nation-wide engineering exam has been severely opposed by members of the opposition and several students after it was already postponed two times in the last few months due to the coronavirus and floods that have affected many parts of the country.

In a tweet earlier today, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal shared a video message wishing students good wishes for the examination. JEE is crucial for students trying to get through the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country.

Nearly 9.58 lakh students registered for the examination which will be conducted for six days, till September 6, altogether across 660 centres pan India. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission in medical institutes in the country will take place on September 13. (ANI)

