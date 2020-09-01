Left Menu
Crucial DDMA meeting on reopening metro, other activities likely on Wednesday

A crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to take place on Wednesday to discuss reopening of Metro train services and other activities permitted under the Centre's 'Unlock 4' guidelines, officials said The metro trains have been permitted to run from September 7.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:19 IST
A crucial meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to take place on Wednesday to discuss reopening of Metro train services and other activities permitted under the Centre's 'Unlock 4' guidelines, officials said

The metro trains have been permitted to run from September 7. The Union Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) ministry is likely to issue detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Wednesday for the functioning of metro trains. Also, gym owners in the city have been demanding reopening of the health and fitness centres

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its guidelines for phased reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic has permitted various activities under 'Unlock 4', barring opening of cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places.

