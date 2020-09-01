Ganpati Visarjan: 3 drown in separate incidents in Nashik

Three people drowned during Ganpati visarjan in Nashik district on Tuesday, police said. Army jawan Prashant Gunjal died after he fell into a well while immersing an idol, Naresh Koli drowned in Valdevi river and 21-year-old Ajinkya Gaydhani in Darna river, police informed.

Meanwhile, Nashik civic officials said 15,200 people booked slots online for immersion, and 8,915 kilograms of ammonium bicarbonate powder was distributed in the city to dissolve plaster of Paris idols in artificial lakes. As many as 51,717 idols were collected by NMC staff for immersion, an official said.