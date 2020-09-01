Father, two uncles arrested for assaulting 18-yr-old boy who demanded money for 'fees'

The father and two uncles of a teenage boy have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for allegedly assaulting him when he asked them for money to pay school fees, police said on Tuesday. The 18-year-old had approached the local police, alleging that he was assaulted on August 30 when he went to his father's home in Pi-1 sector of Greater Noida, officials said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged at Beta 2 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement), the officials said. "The accused father and the two uncles were arrested from their homes on Monday," a police spokesperson said.

It was not known how much money the boy had asked for. A local police official said the boy lives with his mother in a separate house due to a dispute between the parents.

"The father claims that his son often demanded money on the pretext of school fees but splurged it in other activities. A CCTV footage also shows that the boy had entered his father's house on August 30 with a stick in his hand and later, a fight ensued with his uncles," the official told PTI. However, the case has been lodged based on the complaint from the teenager, and the next action would be taken on the basis of further investigation, the police added.