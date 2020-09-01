Maharashtra reports 15,765 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 72.32 pc

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 15,765 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall coronavirus cases in the state to 8,08,306, informed the Public Health Department. As per the bulletin, there are 1,98,523 active cases in the state. 5,84,537 patients have recovered from the disease across the state till Tuesday while 10,978 patients were discharged today.

With 320 fatalities on Tuesday, the toll due to COVID-19 in the state surged to 24,903. A total of 42,11,752 samples have been tested in the state to date.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 3.08 per cent while the recovery rate is at 72.32 per cent. As many as 1,142 fresh COVID-19 positive cases reported in Mumbai today, taking the total count to 46,947 including 1,18,864 recoveries, 20,065 active cases and 7,690 deaths, said the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

India's COVID-19 case tally has reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated and 65,288 deaths. (ANI)