Four cattle smugglers arrested in Jharkhand's Lohardaga; 23 bovines rescued

Four cattle smugglers arrested in Jharkhand's Lohardaga; 23 bovines rescuedPTI | Lohardaga | Updated: 02-09-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 00:56 IST
Four suspected cattle smugglers were arrested in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Tuesday and 23 bovines rescued, police said here
The animals were being illegally transported in a truck, which was intercepted on the Kudu-Ranchi road here, Superintendent of Police Priyanka Meena said. Four people, including the driver of the truck, were arrested, the SP said, adding that they were being interrogated.
