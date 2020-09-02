Serological survey shows 21.5 pc of those tested developed immunity against Covid-19

A total of 21.5 per cent of those who were tested as part of a serological survey in Chennai were found to have developed immunity against coronavirus, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said. Samples of upwards of 12,000 people, who were selected at random, had been collected in July and tested as part of the test, which showed 21.5 per cent of people have developed immunity, GCC Commissioner Prakash said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

The GCC Commissioner, however, urged people to follow the guidelines and SOPs for the disease, at least for the coming three months even after relaxations came into force, and to continue wearing face masks and avoid unnecessary travelling. He also said that with relaxations being announced contact tracing would become more difficult, therefore, family members of the symptomatic patients and office premises, in case an employee tests positive, will have to be canceled.

Prakash said that the COVID-19 positivity rate has reduced from 30 to nine per 100 persons. As per the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu had 52,578 active coronavirus cases, while 3,68,141 persons have been cured and discharged in the state. The state has also reported a high 7,322 number of deaths due to the infection. (ANI)