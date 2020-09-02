Left Menu
Domicile certificates to be delivered at doorstep of applicants in Jammu

Launching the service, the Deputy Commissioner handed over a dozen envelopes containing domicile certificates of some of the applicants of tehsil Jammu Khas and Bahu to Gaurav Srivastava, Director Postal Services, Jammu, on Tuesday, the spokesman said. “This service will be very useful as it will not only eliminate delays in delivery of domiciles certificates to applicants but will also minimise the need to visit the office of issuing authorities”, Chauhan said at the launch.

Domicile certificates will be delivered through post to applicants in Jammu district in view of the coronavirus situation, an official spokesman said. Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, initiated the process of delivery of domicile certificates through the postal department. Launching the service, the Deputy Commissioner handed over a dozen envelopes containing domicile certificates of some of the applicants of tehsil Jammu Khas and Bahu to Gaurav Srivastava, Director Postal Services, Jammu, on Tuesday, the spokesman said.

"This service will be very useful as it will not only eliminate delays in delivery of domiciles certificates to applicants but will also minimise the need to visit the office of issuing authorities", Chauhan said at the launch.  To facilitate the public, preprinted envelopes have been made available at all the 21 post offices of Jammu district at a cost of Rs 28 which may be bought by the applicant and attached along with the application form. Srivastava said all efforts will be made to deliver the domiciles on the same day to the applicant.  He said the postal department will make all provisions to collect the issued domiciles from respective tehsils for their onward delivery to applicants.

As per the new domicile law, non-permanent residents who have residency proof of at least 15 years in J-K are entitled to get domicile certificates. Prior to the reading down of Article 370, only state subjects were allowed to buy land and apply for government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.PTI AB  DV DV.

