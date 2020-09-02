3 PLFI members held for demanding levy from CMPDI officials
Three members of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested by police in Ramgarh district for allegedly demanding levy from officials of CMPDI, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, an officer said. Ramgarh, Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar told reporters on Tuesday that some PLFI members recently raided a coal exploration project of Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) in Patratu and left handbills of PLFI supremo Gope and self-styled area commander Toofan alias Sultan demanding levy from the public-sector company.
A police team led by Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Patratu on Tuesday arrested three PLFI members - Rajan Kumar Singh (26), Sunil Sao (20) and Nawal Kumar Singh (33). Police has registered a case under different sections of IPC against the three arrested persons, the SP said.
The PLFI is a splinter group of the CPI(Maoist) and has started recruiting local youths for collection of levy from industries, ongoing projects and business community, another police officer said..
