Following are the top stories at 12:45 PM: NATION: DEL18 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 37 lakh, death toll 66,333; number of recoveries above 29 lakh New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 37 lakh on Wednesday with 78,357 new instances of the disease reported in a day, while the number of recoveries crossed 29 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 76.98 per cent, the Union health ministry data showed. DEL19 TMC-LD FACEBOOK TMC MP writes to Mark Zuckerberg, raises issue of Facebook's alleged bias towards BJP New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg raising the issue of alleged bias of the social media giant towards the BJP, and claimed that there is enough evidence in public domain to substantiate this charge.

DEL21 SUSHANT-NCB Sushant case: NCB arrests alleged drug dealer in Mumbai Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested an alleged contraband dealer who has "links" with the drugs trafficking case pertaining to the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said. BOM5 MH-SUSHANT-CBI-PROBE Rhea's father called for questioning by CBI for second day Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's father was called for questioning by the CBI for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a police official said.

CAL1 BH-HAM(S)-NDA Ahead of Bihar polls, Manjhi's party says it will join NDA Patna: Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM(S) will join the NDA ahead of the Bihar elections, a party spokesperson said on Wednesday. DEL5 JK-FIRING Army personnel killed in firing by Pakistani troops Jammu: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed on Wednesday in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.

LEGAL: LGD4 DL-HC-NETFLIX-GUNJAN SAXENA HC refuses to stay streaming of Netflix movie 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay at this stage streaming of Netflix movie 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl', on the Centre's plea that it depicts the Indian Air Force (IAF) in bad light. LGD5 VIRUS-SC-MORATORIUM Banks free to restructure loans, but can't penalise borrowers availing moratorium benefit, SC told New Delhi: Banks are free to restructure loans but they cannot penalise honest borrowers by charging interest on deferred EMI payments under the moratorium scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic, a petitioner opposing the move said in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

FOREIGN: FGN12 UN-MODI PM Modi likely to address virtual UN General Assembly on Sept 26 United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the UN General Assembly on September 26, according to a provisional list of speakers issued by the world body for the high-level meeting. By Yoshita Singh FGN21 US-PENTAGON-CHINA-REPORT China using 'coercive' tactics in pursuit of territorial, maritime claims: Pentagon Washington: China has been using "coercive" tactics in pursuit of territorial and maritime claims in the South and East China Seas, as well as along its border with India and Bhutan, according to a Pentagon report. By Lalit K Jha FGN23 US-POMPEO-CHINA Entire world beginning to unite against China, says Pompeo Washington: The entire world is beginning to unite against China's unfair practices and countries like India, Australia, Japan and South Korea are going to partner with the US to push back Beijing on every front, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN22 UN-MUKHERJEE UN Secretary General Guterres condoles death of former President Pranab Mukherjee United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and recalled with appreciation his commitment to reform, multilateralism and support to the world organisation. By Yoshita Singh FGN18 US-BIDEN-JAINS Biden extends 'Paryushan and Das Lakshan' wishes to Jain community Washington: Democratic presidential candidate and former US vice president Joe Biden has greeted the Jain community on the concluding day of Paryushan and Das Lakshan festival. By Lalit K Jha NSD NSD.