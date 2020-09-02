Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 12:50 IST
Following are the top stories at 12:45 PM: NATION: DEL18 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 37 lakh, death toll 66,333; number of recoveries above 29 lakh New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 37 lakh on Wednesday with 78,357 new instances of the disease reported in a day, while the number of recoveries crossed 29 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 76.98 per cent, the Union health ministry data showed. DEL19 TMC-LD FACEBOOK TMC MP writes to Mark Zuckerberg, raises issue of Facebook's alleged bias towards BJP New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg raising the issue of alleged bias of the social media giant towards the BJP, and claimed that there is enough evidence in public domain to substantiate this charge.

DEL21 SUSHANT-NCB Sushant case: NCB arrests alleged drug dealer in Mumbai Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested an alleged contraband dealer who has "links" with the drugs trafficking case pertaining to the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said. BOM5 MH-SUSHANT-CBI-PROBE Rhea's father called for questioning by CBI for second day Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty's father was called for questioning by the CBI for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a police official said.

CAL1 BH-HAM(S)-NDA Ahead of Bihar polls, Manjhi's party says it will join NDA Patna: Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM(S) will join the NDA ahead of the Bihar elections, a party spokesperson said on Wednesday. DEL5 JK-FIRING Army personnel killed in firing by Pakistani troops Jammu: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed on Wednesday in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.

LEGAL: LGD4 DL-HC-NETFLIX-GUNJAN SAXENA HC refuses to stay streaming of Netflix movie 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay at this stage streaming of Netflix movie 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl', on the Centre's plea that it depicts the Indian Air Force (IAF) in bad light. LGD5 VIRUS-SC-MORATORIUM Banks free to restructure loans, but can't penalise borrowers availing moratorium benefit, SC told New Delhi: Banks are free to restructure loans but they cannot penalise honest borrowers by charging interest on deferred EMI payments under the moratorium scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic, a petitioner opposing the move said in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

FOREIGN: FGN12 UN-MODI PM Modi likely to address virtual UN General Assembly on Sept 26 United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the UN General Assembly on September 26, according to a provisional list of speakers issued by the world body for the high-level meeting. By Yoshita Singh FGN21 US-PENTAGON-CHINA-REPORT China using 'coercive' tactics in pursuit of territorial, maritime claims: Pentagon Washington: China has been using "coercive" tactics in pursuit of territorial and maritime claims in the South and East China Seas, as well as along its border with India and Bhutan, according to a Pentagon report. By Lalit K Jha FGN23 US-POMPEO-CHINA Entire world beginning to unite against China, says Pompeo Washington: The entire world is beginning to unite against China's unfair practices and countries like India, Australia, Japan and South Korea are going to partner with the US to push back Beijing on every front, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN22 UN-MUKHERJEE UN Secretary General Guterres condoles death of former President Pranab Mukherjee United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and recalled with appreciation his commitment to reform, multilateralism and support to the world organisation. By Yoshita Singh FGN18 US-BIDEN-JAINS Biden extends 'Paryushan and Das Lakshan' wishes to Jain community Washington: Democratic presidential candidate and former US vice president Joe Biden has greeted the Jain community on the concluding day of Paryushan and Das Lakshan festival. By Lalit K Jha NSD NSD.

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Lego sales surge as housebound families turn to play

Sales of Lego jumped 14 in the first six months of the year as families under coronavirus lockdowns spent more time playing together at home, the Danish toy maker said on Wednesday.Family-owned Lego has returned to growth since 2017, when a...

ED arrests alleged hawala dealer Naresh Jain

The Enforcement Directorate ED arrested alleged hawala dealer Naresh Jain on Wednesday in a money laundering probe linked to hawala transaction deals worth multiple crores, officials said. They said Jain has been placed under arrest under s...

British stocks gain on signs of economic recovery, Rolls Royce jumps

London-listed shares rose on Wednesday as investors bet on a faster economic recovery following upbeat manufacturing data from the worlds two biggest economies, while Rolls-Royce jumped after signalling a rebound in demand for luxury cars. ...

HC asks IHBAS to fill up staff vacancies expeditiously

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences IHBAS to fill up faculty and medical staff vacancies as early as possible. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued the ...
