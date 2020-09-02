Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand CM quarantines himself after OSD tests positive for COVID-19

A meeting of the state cabinet scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed as a result, the sources said. With an OSD to the chief minister testing positive for the coronavirus the latter has had to quarantine himself for three days, they said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-09-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 13:18 IST
Uttarakhand CM quarantines himself after OSD tests positive for COVID-19

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has gone into self-quarantine once again with his OSD testing positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Wednesday. A meeting of the state cabinet scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed as a result, the sources said.

With an OSD to the chief minister testing positive for the coronavirus the latter has had to quarantine himself for three days, they said.          Rawat had earlier gone into self-quarantine for three days as a precaution on August 25 after one of his advisors had tested positive for COVID-19 leading to the postponement of a meeting of the state cabinet scheduled to be held on August 26.  Rawat came out of self quarantine after testing negative on August 30 and the cabinet meeting was rescheduled for September 2 which has once again been deferred. However, the revised date for the cabinet meeting has not been decided yet, the sources said.  Uttarakhand has recorded over 20,000 case of the virus and 280 fatalities.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

European shares bounce after four straight sessions of losses

European shares surged on Wednesday after losing for four straight sessions, as a signs of a recovery in global manufacturing activity drove gains in chemical and industrial stocks.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.4 after losing more...

BTS label Big Hit Entertainment IPO to raise up to $811 mln

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to 962.6 billion won 811 million in its planned initial public offering IPO.The IPO is one of the most highly...

UN says new polio outbreak in Sudan caused by oral vaccine

The World Health Organisation says a new polio outbreak in Sudan is linked to an ongoing vaccine-sparked epidemic in Chad a week after the UN health agency declared the African continent free of the wild polio virus. In a statement this we...

HC permits Parsis to pray at community temple on Thursday

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed the Parsi community in Mumbai to offer Farvardiyan prayers at the Doongerwadi tower of silence here for a day on Thursday after the Maharashtra government denied permission for the same. The court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020