Gowda and Mandaviya review functioning of NIPER Mohali and Rae Bareli

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda and Shri Mansukh Mandaviya MoS, Chemicals & Fertilizers held a review meeting on the functioning of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER ) Mohali and Rae Bareli through video conferencing Yesterday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary (Pharmaceuticals) Dr P D Vaghela and other senior officers of Department of Pharmaceuticals.

Speaking at the meeting Shri Gowda said that NIPERs have immense role to play in the development of upcoming bulk drug and medical device parks. Focus should be made on drug discovery for diseases like TB, malaria, kala azar, cancer, diabetes, obesity etc. Drug repurposing and drug development could be other areas, he added. NIPER like Mohali should develop their own Centers of Excellence as R & D is thrust of present Government under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi .

He also said that support to Industry especially to MSME sector through extension of services like testing, consultancy and incubation centers is the need of the hour. Every prospects of revenue generation must be explored and NIPERs should evolve into self-sustaining premier institutions. There is need to strengthen industry-academia linkages which can also be leveraged to commercialize patents which are held by NIPERs.

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya said that research work that can have large impact on well-being of the people should be given priority and expedited.

Director NIPER Raebareli, Dr. S.J.S. Flora who is Director in charge of NIPER Mohali gave a brief presentation on various issues related to NIPER Mohali and Raebareli. He said that NIPER Mohali has been ranked 3rd and NIPER Raebareli at 18th by NIRF in pharmacy sector. He also apprised that NIPER joint entrance examination will be held on September 28, 2020 with all safety precautions, and academic session may start from October

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) is a national level institute in pharmaceutical sciences with the objective of becoming a centre of excellence for advanced studies and research in pharmaceutical sciences.

At present there are seven NIPERs across the country at Mohali, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Raebareli, Guwahati, Hajipur and Kolkata. The Government of India has declared NIPER as an 'Institute of National Importance

