Forest research institute inks MoA with TNPL

In order to promote pulpwood based agroforestry research and development and address the problems faced by the paper industry, particularly in Tamil Nadu, the Forest College and Research Institute has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Tamil Nadu Paper Ltd. The paper industry is a major wood based industry in India which contributes extensively to tree growing farmers and various other stakeholders involved in the supply chain of pulpwood.

The demand for pulp and paper is increasing at an alarming rate and in Tamil Nadu alone it is estimated that over 12 lakh tons of pulpwood is needed annually to meet raw material requirement. This demand may reach 17 lakh tons per annum due to mill expansion programme and subsequent increase in paper production from next year, a release from the Mettupalayayam- based Institute of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University said here on Wednesday.

TNPL is one of the largest paper industries in India which is actively involved in various developments that have taken place in the sector and restricted wood supply from forests coupled with increasing raw material demand for paper industries have necessitated intensive promotion of pulpwood based Agroforestry in the state. Against this background, this MoA will help address various problems through systematic research aimed at identifying new genetic resources with precision silvicultural techniques to augment productivity of land and profitability of farmers, the institute said.

The MoA was signed by TNAU Registrar Dr.A.S.Krishnamoorthy and TNPL General Manager Dr.R.Seenivasan in the presence of TNAU Vice Chancellor, Dr N Kumar and other university officers. Signing of the agreement also marked the launch of TNPL funded research project titled 'Improvement, wood quality characterization and utilization of pulpwood genetic resources amenable for Agroforestry' with a budget outlay of Rs 60.6 lakh, it said.