Vice Prez pays tribute to Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tributes to social reformer Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary, saying he will always be remembered for his fight against the caste system. Narayana Guru was born on this day in 1856. He led a reform movement to promote spiritual enlightenment and social equality

"I pay my humble tributes to the great saint and social reformer, Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary...He was a philosopher and a humanist who will always be remembered for his fight against caste system and upliftment of the depressed classes," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.