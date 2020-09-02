HM Amit Shah pays tribute to Swami Sree Narayana Guru

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tributes to Swami Sree Narayana Guru, a spiritual leader and social reformer who was born in Kerala

Shah said Swami Sree Narayana Guru's relentless effort and contribution towards the empowerment and education of the downtrodden can never be forgotten. "As a social reformer, spiritual leader and a strong advocate of equality and brotherhood, he played an instrumental role in setting up the foundations for social reform in Kerala against discrimination and injustice," he tweeted

The home minister said Swami Sree Narayana Guru's philosophy, teachings and thoughts will continue to enrich the lives of millions across the length and breadth of the country.