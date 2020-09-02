Some areas in UP likely to receive rainfall today: IMD

Some areas in Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD). "Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kosli and light rain over and adjoining areas of Sikandrarao, Kasganj, Hathras, Aligarh, Atrauli, Tundla, Agra, Mathura, Bharatpur during next two hours," the IMD stated.

The IMD has further predicted that "Heavy to very heavy rainfall are very likely at isolated places over Northeast Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe." "Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep," the IMD added. (ANI)