Some areas in UP likely to receive rainfall today: IMD
Some areas in Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:09 IST
Some areas in Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall in the next couple of hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD). "Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kosli and light rain over and adjoining areas of Sikandrarao, Kasganj, Hathras, Aligarh, Atrauli, Tundla, Agra, Mathura, Bharatpur during next two hours," the IMD stated.
The IMD has further predicted that "Heavy to very heavy rainfall are very likely at isolated places over Northeast Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe." "Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep," the IMD added. (ANI)
ALSO READ
9 deaths, 370 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry
Kerala: Idukki landslide death toll rises to 61
Kerala reports 1,758 new COVID-19 cases, 1,365 recoveries
Kerala gold smuggling case: Kochi court reserves order on Swapna Suresh's bail plea
CBI informs Kerala HC of inability to proceed in Periya twin murder case probe