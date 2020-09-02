Bengaluru, neighbouring areas likely to receive 'heavy rainfall' on Sept 2,3 and 5: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a yellow alert in view of heavy rainfall to occur in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas on Wednesday and Thursday. "A yellow alert has been announced in Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshin Kannada on September 2,3 and 5 as they are very likely to experience heavy isolated rainfall," CS Patil, Director, IMD informed today.

"Coastal Karnataka as it is likely to experience widespread rainfall from September 2 to 6, with heavy isolated rain in several parts. Heavy isolated rain is very likely to occur on September 2,3 and 5 in Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshin Kannada for which a yellow alert is announced," Patil further said. He added, "Bengaluru is very likely to experience rain and thunder on September 2 and 3. North and South Interior Karnataka is also very likely to experience very heavy widespread rainfall from September 2 to 6." (ANI)