Rajasthan assembly deputy opposition leader Rajendra Rathore tests COVID positive
Deputy leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan State Assembly Rajendra Rathore has tested positive for COVID-19.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:51 IST
Deputy leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan State Assembly Rajendra Rathore has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet in Hindi, Rathore said, "My COVID-19 test has come positive today. I have taken the test four to five times. I also got tested at the time of the assembly session, and all my reports came negative. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days to get tested."
Three Members of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, namely Congress MLA Ramesh Meena, and two BJP MLAs Hameer Singh Bhayal and Chandrabhan Singh Aakya also tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. As per the state health department, Rajasthan's COVID count currently stands at 83,853, including 14,514 active cases and 1,074 deaths. (ANI)
