CPI MP Binoy Viswam writes to Naidu, says suspending Question House ‘unjust’, must be reinstated

02-09-2020
CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Nadu, saying that suspension of Question Hour and Private Members’ business is “unjust” and they must be reinstated immediately. Viswam said suspending these parliamentary procedures raise "serious questions" on the “intent” of the government at a time crucial developments continue to take place across the country. “By introducing these changes, the Government has effectively ensured that its accountability to the Parliament and to the people is done away with," he said. He said that the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown had brought an abrupt end to the Parliamentary session in March.

“Since then the Parliament has been in a state of suspension while crucial developments continue to take place across the country. The Parliament has finally been proposed to re-convene on September 14, 2020. However, the recent changes to parliamentary procedures that were released on September 1 raise serious questions regarding the intent of this Government," Viswam said in a statement. According to these changes, the Question Hour and private members’ business have been suspended for this session while the zero-hour duration has been reduced from one hour to 30 minutes. "The Question Hour is an integral tool that allows representatives in the house to seek answers to specific questions from the government. While the Private Members’ business allows members to introduce legislations and resolutions on issues of national importance that the Government might not raise,” he said.

These procedures and processes are integral to the democratic functioning of the parliament and have never been done away with in the history of Independent India, he said. These changes are especially problematic given the "life changing events" that have taken place in the last five months across all facets of life, he said. "The country has witnessed an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that has seen millions of workers struggle to even survive," he said. “The economy, which was already in a dire state pre the lockdown, has suffered enormously and the Government’s stimulus package gives little hope for its revival. Further the Covid-19 virus has spread rapidly across the country as India nears close to 37 lakh cases and over 65,000 deaths. The use of the COVID-19 pandemic to subvert democratic traditions and practices cannot be accepted," he said. He said the government cannot shy away from being accountable to the representatives of the people. "Given that the duration of time of Parliamentary sittings is the same as it has always been, the suspension of the Question hour and Private Members business is completely unjust and must be reinstated immediately," he said, urging Naidu to reconsider these decisions and take necessary corrective action.

