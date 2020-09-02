NIA files charge sheet against five people for alleged links with an ISIS affiliate
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against five people for their alleged association with the banned Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate of ISIS, officials said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:14 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against five people for their alleged association with the banned Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate of ISIS, officials said. Those charge-sheeted include Jahanzaib Sami of Delhi; Hina Bashir, a native of Kashmir; Abdullah Basith, a resident of Hyderabad; and Sadiya Anwar Shaikh and Nabeel Siddick Khatri, both residents of Pune.
The charge sheet was filed in a court in Delhi. The accused have been charge-sheeted for their affiliation with the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/ISKP and for conspiring to create disaffection against government, promoting enmity among different religious communities and for committing subversive activities.
They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act..
