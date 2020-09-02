Left Menu
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the family of Delhi government pharmacist Rajesh Bhardwaj who died on COVID-19 duty, and provided them financial assistance of Rs one crore on Wednesday. He tested COVID-19 positive in June and was admitted to the BL Kapoor hospital where he succumbed on July 20, a government statement said During the meeting, the Chief Minister assured Bhardwaj's family of the government's full support in the future, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:42 IST
Kejriwal meets family of pharmacist who died due to COVID, gives Rs 1 cr compensation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the family of Delhi government pharmacist Rajesh Bhardwaj who died on COVID-19 duty, and provided them financial assistance of Rs one crore on Wednesday.  Bhardwaj was posted at the CDMO office st Nabi Karim in Central Delhi as a pharmacist. He tested COVID-19 positive in June and was admitted to the BL Kapoor hospital where he succumbed on July 20, a government statement said

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assured Bhardwaj's family of the government's full support in the future, it said.  "Our Corona Warrior Shri Rajesh Bhardwaj Ji, who was posted as a pharmacist in Delhi Government, had recently passed away due to Coronavirus. I met his family today and offered them an assistance of Rs 1 crore. I hope that the family will get some help with this amount," Kejriwal said on Twitter

The Delhi government has declared an ex-gratia of Rs one crore in case of death of any of its employees discharging duties at the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

