During the meeting, the Tourism Minister reviewed various activities for the promotion of adventure tourism in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:52 IST
Tourism Minister reviews various activities for promotion of adventure tourism
The Minister said that we have great potential in mountaineering and we should promote mountaineering in our country. Image Credit: Twitter(@prahladspatel)

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (I/C) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel held a review meeting with Nodal Institutions of Mountaineering and adventure tourism today in New Delhi. Representatives of Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management, National Institute of Water Sports, Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering, Indian Mountaineering Foundation and Adventure Tour Operators Association of India participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Tourism Minister reviewed various activities for the promotion of adventure tourism in India. All participating Institutions gave their presentation on their ongoing courses and activities on adventure tourism along with future-oriented activities. While reviewing the activities of National Institute of Water Sports Shri Patel was briefed that during the year of 2019-20 NIWS held 192 water sports training courses for 3972 trainees.

Shri Patel said that as of now the activities of NIWS is primarily focused on coastal areas which should be increased in the vicinity of rivers and mountains as well so that more people can be trained and water sports tourism may be promoted across the country. He also directed them to be in touch with various state governments for water sports training activities.

Shri Patel also reviewed various activities of Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering. The Minister said that we have great potential in mountaineering and we should promote mountaineering in our country. He directed IISM to adopt new technologies in mountaineering training so that more skilled guides may be produced to promote adventure tourism.

During the meeting, the Tourism Minister also reviewed the activities of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation. IMF briefed about their ongoing activities regarding mountaineering-related activities. IMF told that recently the government has opened around 137 new peaks for mountaineering which is a welcome step, now we have sent a proposal for opening of 405 new peaks in Himalayan area so that mountaineering may be promoted in full spirit. The Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) also gave a presentation on their activities in the field of adventure tourism.

After reviewing all the activities of the participating institutions Shri Patel assured to provide full support from the Ministry of Tourism to upgrade the skill and technology. He also appreciated efforts of all organisations towards the promotion of adventure tourism and hoped that with our mutual efforts India will be a preferred destination for mountaineering and other adventure activities in the near future.

