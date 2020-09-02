Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patna Airport gearing up for modernisation, says Airports Authority of India

In order to cater to the rising passenger traffic at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna, work on the modernisation of the airport is underway with a project cost of Rs 1,216.90 crore, informed the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 19:27 IST
Patna Airport gearing up for modernisation, says Airports Authority of India
Patna Airport Modernisation Project under progress (Photo/ Airports Authority of India). Image Credit: ANI

In order to cater to the rising passenger traffic at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna, work on the modernisation of the airport is underway with a project cost of Rs 1,216.90 crore, informed the Airports Authority of India (AAI). As per the release issued by AAI, the project for modernisation of Patna airport is scheduled to get completed by March 2023.

"It includes the construction of a new integrated Terminal Building with state-of-the-art- facilities, Cargo Complex, Multi-Level Car Parking, Air Traffic Control-cum-Technical Building, Airport Fire Station, New Apron with 14 aircraft parking bays," said the release. The release added that after the modernisation, the annual handling capacity of the airport will be increased to 8 million passengers per annum, with a total area of 7,00,000 square feet.

It will have a separate departure (upper) and arrival (lower) levels and with departure level connected via a flyover to the airport's entry gate and via a link bridge to the multi-level car parking, the release said. "The upcoming new integrated terminal building will be 4-Star GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) rated energy-efficient building equipped with 52 check-in counters, in-line baggage handling system, five conveyor belts for arriving passengers, well connected with lifts and escalators, centrally air-conditioned, five aerobridges and interiors depicting the art and culture of Bihar," the release added.

As per AAI, a provision of commercial space of 62,000 square feet has also been kept for world-class shopping facilities for passengers' delight. It added that the Multi-level car parking will be ground plus five storied building that can manage 750 passengers, and it will be connected with the departure level of the New Terminal Building through a link bridge for pedestrian movement.

"As an interim measure to meet the gap in the timeline for creating new infrastructure, the existing terminal building of the airport is also being extended and modified to decongest and enhance the passenger experience," the release added. With the completion of extension work of existing terminal in September-2020, the additional infrastructure will significantly reduce waiting time in queues and improve passenger movement, the release further said.

As per AAI, Patna airport is one of India's fastest-growing in terms of annual passenger growth in the last five years with the existing terminal handling almost 4.5 million passengers per annum. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh, job for kin of Subedar Rajesh Kumar

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs, along with a government job to a family member of Subedar Rajesh Kumar of 60 SATA Regiment. The soldier who lost his life on the intervening n...

Ashok Leyland lines up new products, aims to de-risk biz from future downturns

Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland plans to come up with multiple products for various segments to cater to both domestic and international markets as it aims to de-risk its business, which is currently skewed towards heavy and commercial...

After Tesla's fart mode, Mercedes bets on comfort to blow customers away

Mercedes-Benz engineers are striving to meet every definition of comfort in the new S-Class sedan as they try to steal a march on rival Tesla, which wowed audiences with its fart mode.The German automaker, the inventor of the modern car, is...

600-acre Aarey land near national park earmarked as forest

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to reserve 600-acre Aarey land near the Sanjay Gandhi National Park SGNP in suburban Mumbai as a forest and conserve the same. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020