Dept of Drinking Water and Sanitation issues advisory for supply of safe water to rural households

The advisory also states that a quick gap assessment on potable water facilities in health care centres be undertaken and immediate arrangements be made to ensure safe and clean water. "Wherever community members fetch water from stand posts, efforts may be made to widely communicate the importance of physical distancing by maintaining 6-foot gap (2 gaj doori), covering their mouth and nose," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 19:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Jal Shakti Ministry has issued an advisory for rural water, sanitation and hygiene (Wash) providers for supply of safe water to every home. The advisory said hand-washing arrangements with soap and water be made at the entrance of every water supply establishment. Potable water arrangements are to be ensured at all camp sites, schools, hostels that have been turned into quarantine and isolation centres, it added.

The arrangements may include tanker water supply, providing temporary stand-posts from nearby potable water sources, retrofitting, repairing existing functional infrastructure wherever required. The advisory also states that a quick gap assessment on potable water facilities in health care centres be undertaken and immediate arrangements be made to ensure safe and clean water.

"Wherever community members fetch water from stand posts, efforts may be made to widely communicate the importance of physical distancing by maintaining 6-foot gap (2 gaj doori), covering their mouth and nose," it said. Given the need to practise physical distancing at stand posts, the duration of water supply be increased to facilitate the same, it added.

The advisory also states that soaps, sanitisers, gloves, masks, gumboots and wipes be provided to all individuals involved in water supply service provision. After children return to school, there is an urgent need for retrofitting existing water and sanitation infrastructure for ensuring access to potable water and clean toilets, it stressed.

"Precautionary measures are recommended particularly for community-level service providers, viz. plumbers, electricians, motor mechanics, sanitation workers, etc especially when leaving home for work, when at work and when reaching home," the advisory said.

