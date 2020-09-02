Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mandatory mid-career training, real time evaluation of officials under Mission Karmayogi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Dwelling on the salient features of the new mechanism to reform the bureaucracy, the minister said that appointing authorities will have ready-made data available for choosing "the right candidate for the right job", while real-time evaluation will go a long way in ensuring accountability and transparency in governance. This will not only provide continuous capacity building but will also help in uniform realization of common values, priorities and future goals of the nation, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:03 IST
Mandatory mid-career training, real time evaluation of officials under Mission Karmayogi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Mid-career training which was only available for All India Services will now be mandatory for every official in all services under 'Mission Karmayogi', Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. Dwelling on the salient features of the new mechanism to reform the bureaucracy, the minister said that appointing authorities will have ready-made data available for choosing "the right candidate for the right job", while real-time evaluation will go a long way in ensuring accountability and transparency in governance.

This will not only provide continuous capacity building but will also help in uniform realization of common values, priorities and future goals of the nation, he said. Besides, it will also serve as a real-time source appraisal for an official's performance, Singh said.

"Mid-career training which was only available for All India Services will now be mandatory for all officials at all levels in all services," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. He said that the ultimate aim of Mission Karmayogi is to ensure "ease of living" for the common man, "ease of doing business" and "citizen-centricity" that is reducing the gap between the government and the citizens, according to an official statement.

He said Mission Karmayogi or National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) will go a long way in creating a "new future-ready civil service for a New India". Briefing the media, Singh said the programme is a means to transform work culture in administration and institutionalise capacity building.

The minister said this is also aimed at ending the culture of working in silos and to overcome the multiplicity of training modules. On the conceptualisation of the Mission, Singh said that it started taking shape when on October 27, 2017, Narendra Modi became the first prime minister after 42 years to have visited the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

The LBSNAA is the country's premier training academy for civil servants. During his two-day stay, Modi interacted with faculty members and trainee officers, and the essence gathered from his observations was that something needed to be done to eliminate the culture of working in silos followed by most of the government departments and ministries, Singh said.

Modi had also hinted at institutionalisation of continuous capacity building which could ensure the growth of both professional as well as personal capacities of individuals, the minister said. For the last nearly two years, Singh said, there has been continuous brain-storming and a number of presentations have been made.

"To begin with, the Foundation Course at LBSNAA Mussorie which was only confined to a handful of all India services (AIS) was enlarged and converted into a common foundation course for over 20 government services and the valedictory phase of the training course was conducted outside Mussoorie at Gujarat in the premises of the statue of Sardar Patel," he said.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

SSR case:Malicious campaign by few channels to defame Sushant's family, benefit Rhea: lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajputs family lawyer Vikas Singh Wednesday said a malicious campaign relating to his mental health was being run by few TV channels to defame his family and benefit actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting t...

EB set to join Indian Super League: Mamata Banerjee

In what is definitely a proud day for football fans across the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed on Wednesday that football giants East Bengal will join arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League ISL. Spe...

Stop or suspend West Bank annexation? Devil in the detail for Israel-UAE deal

A difference between English and Arabic versions of a trilateral statement after an historic flight from Israel to the UAE has been seized upon by Palestinians to suggest the Gulf state has overstated Israeli readiness to drop West Bank ann...

Nepal extends prohibitory orders for 1 more week in Kathmandu

The authorities in Nepals capital Kathmandu have extended the prohibitory orders for another week until September 9, in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the valleys three districts. The two week-long prohibitory order imposed by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020