Mission Karmayogi a landmark reform in civil services: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of Mission Karmayogi and said it is a landmark reform in the civil services for the 21st century.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:18 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval of Mission Karmayogi and said it is a landmark reform in the civil services for the 21st century. Shah also said the Modi government is fully committed towards building a future-ready civil service.

"To bring a transformational change in civil services, cabinet today approved #MissionKarmayogi. I thank PM @NarendraModi ji for this visionary reform. This holistic & comprehensive scheme will focus on individual as well as institutional capacity building. #CivilService4NewIndia," he tweeted. The home minister said it is a landmark reform for the 21st century which will end the culture of working in silos and bring out a new work culture.

"Goal driven and constant training will empower & sensitize the civil servants to ensure accountability and transparency in the system. #CivilService4NewIndia," he said. Shah said this reform will not only provide a mechanism for the government functionaries to improve their own performance but also enable them to fulfil and live upto the aspirations of 'New India'.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Mission Karmayogi, a scheme for bringing post-recruitment reforms in civil services. Under it, officers and government employees will get an opportunity to improve their performance under the mission.

A council, headed by the prime minister and having chief ministers as members, will approve the civil services capacity building plans under the scheme.

