Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only centers outside containment zones can conduct examinations: Health Ministry

Only those examination centres which are outside the containment zone will be allowed to function or conduct the examination, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday in its Standard operating procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to be followed while conducting examinations to contain the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:23 IST
Only centers outside containment zones can conduct examinations: Health Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma Only those examination centres which are outside the containment zone will be allowed to function or conduct the examination, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday in its Standard operating procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to be followed while conducting examinations to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry has issued specific preventive measures which have to be strictly followed by the students and staff of the examination centre. All staff and students to be allowed entry only if using face cover or masks. The face cover/mask has to be worn at all time inside the examination centre by all. "For planning the examination, only those examination centres which are outside the containment zone will be allowed to function. Staff/examinees from containment zones shall not be permitted. Such examinees shall be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means or the universities/educational institution shall arrange for taking the exam at a later date for such students," read the SOP.

Universities and examination centres may plan out the examination schedule in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding at any examination centre on any day, it said. The SOP noted that only asymptomatic staff and students shall be allowed inside the examination hall. "The entrances of the examination centres should have mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening provisions. If any examination functionary/examinee fails to meet the self-declaration criteria, they shall not be allowed entry," it said.

As per the SOP, the physical distancing of at least six feet is to be followed at exam centres as far as feasible. "The use of face covers/masks should be made mandatory and frequent practice of hand-washing with soap for at least 40-60 seconds should be followed even when hands are not visibly dirty. The use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be made wherever feasible. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited. The installation and use of Aarogya Setu App have also been advised to all, as far as feasible," it reads.

Appropriate arrangements for personal protection gears like face covers/masks, and other logistic like hand sanitizers, soap, sodium hypochlorite solution etc. shall be made, said the SOP. "For pen & paper-based tests, the invigilator will sanitize his hands prior to distribution of question papers/answer sheets. The examinees will also sanitize their hands before receiving such papers and handing them back to invigilators. The collection and packing of the answer sheets, at every stage, will involve sanitization of the hands. The answer sheets will preferably be opened up after 72 hours have elapsed post collection of papers. Use of spit/saliva for counting/distributing sheets shall not be allowed," it noted.

The examination centre should have a designated isolation room for isolating any person who is found symptomatic at the time of screening or during the examination, till such time medical advice may be sought, it said. Examination hall and other common areas shall be sanitized each time before and after the examination. "For online/computer-based examination, the systems shall be disinfected using alcohol wipes before and after the conduct of examination," it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Uttarakhand recorded the highest single-day spike of 836 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which took the states COVID-19 tally to 21,234, while 11 more people died of the disease. The death toll due to the disease has risen to 291 in Uttarak...

Oppo F17 Pro arrives with six cameras, sAMOLED display; pre-order begins today

Sporting an ultra-sleek body of 7.48mm, the Oppo F17 Pro has finally arrived as Oppo F-Series slimmest phone yet. The phone was launch alongside the Oppo F17 and both are available for pre-order in India.The Oppo F17 Pro comes in Magic Blue...

Inter-state gang selling used hand gloves busted, five held

Five members of an inter-state gang involved in the sale of used hand gloves sourced from several hospitals in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been arrested from different places, including Delhi, a top police official from N...

France's Macron stresses support for Iraqi sovereignty in Baghdad visit

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced support on Wednesday for a sovereign Iraq and said its main challenges are Islamic State militants and foreign interference in its affairs.France also backs Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimis efforts ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020