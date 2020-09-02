Construction worker falls to death from 10th floor
PTI | Wardha | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:25 IST
A 19-year-old worker died after falling from the 10th floor of an under-construction building in Gittikhadan area of Nagpur, the police said. The deceased was identified as Kamlesh Rajendra Sahare, a resident of Pragati Nagar.
The incident occurred around 3 pm on Tuesday when Sahare was doing electric wire fitting work, the police said. He was declared brought dead at Mayo Hospital.
A case of accidental death has been registered by Gittikhadan police station..
