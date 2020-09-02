Left Menu
Karnataka reports 9,860 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths

As many as 9,860 COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Wednesday, taking the overall count of people infected with the virus in the state to 3,61,341, as per the state health department.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 9,860 COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Wednesday, taking the overall count of people infected with the virus in the state to 3,61,341, as per the state health department. There are 94,459 active cases in the state while 2,60,913 patients have been discharged in the state so far, the health bulletin said.

At present, 751 patients (among total active cases) are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). With 113 COVID-19 deaths today, the cumulative toll has reached 5,950.

Meanwhile, India has reported 37,69,524 COVID-19 cases with 66,333 deaths after reporting 78,357 new cases and 1,045 new deaths due to the highly contagious virus in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

